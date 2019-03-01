Abstract

Recent hurricane events have exposed the susceptibility of petrochemical facilities to severe transportation network disruptions due to flooding or storm surge. Network disruptions can result in cascading impacts or amplify the consequences of damage to petrochemical infrastructure due to delayed emergency response and limited access to the site. This study presents a scenario-based framework to assess the accessibility of petrochemical facilities by emergency responders and workers during storm surge events. First, the framework couples storm surge modeling with aboveground storage tank fragility models to determine the locations where natural hazard-triggered technological (NaTech) events could occur. Then, storm surge modeling is coupled with bridge fragility models and geographic system analysis to evaluate the potential for network disruptions such as bridge failures and road inundations. Finally, probabilistic network analyses are performed to evaluate the time-evolving accessibility of NaTech sites to emergency responders and facility workers. As a proof of concept, the framework is applied to a case study area.



RESULTS for the case study area demonstrate that the proposed framework is a powerful tool to quantify the accessibility of potential NaTech events, facilitate mitigation and emergency activities, and improve the management of critical resources and personnel during and after a storm.

Language: en