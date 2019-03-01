Abstract

Belt conveyor systems are widely utilized for continuous transport of bulk materials. Maintenance activities are essential to ensure the reliability of belt conveyor systems. Conventional diagnosis decision is achieved based on empirical constant thresholds. The Challenge of this study is to propose a framework of integrated maintenance decision making for belt conveyor idlers. Information from operational conditions, reliability estimation of idlers and condition monitoring data are integrated for accurate decision making. Innovatively, in the proposed framework threshold of the monitoring parameter can vary according to real time operational conditions and reliability estimation results. A simulation study is presented to demonstrate the effectiveness of framework. Simulation results show that the framework can result in more accurate maintenance decision making compared to conventional approaches.

