|
Citation
|
Chiou SW. Reliab. Eng. Syst. Safety 2020; 193: e106570.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
For a time-dependent urban road network with hazardous materials (hazmat) transportation, a resilience-based signal control is proposed to manage maximum risk over links. In order to promote equity of risk in a spatial distribution, a stochastic program to reduce maximum time-varying risk over links is proposed together with a time-dependent scenario-driven decomposition (TSD). To demonstrate feasibility of proposed TSD, numerical experiments using a realistic road network are performed and comparisons are made with recently proposed ones. The results showed that the proposed TSD can successfully reduce maximum risk ratio in a time-dependent road network whilst being incurred much less computational effort in comparison with others.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Decomposition approach; Resilience-based signal control; Stochastic program; Time-dependent road network