Abstract

For a time-dependent urban road network with hazardous materials (hazmat) transportation, a resilience-based signal control is proposed to manage maximum risk over links. In order to promote equity of risk in a spatial distribution, a stochastic program to reduce maximum time-varying risk over links is proposed together with a time-dependent scenario-driven decomposition (TSD). To demonstrate feasibility of proposed TSD, numerical experiments using a realistic road network are performed and comparisons are made with recently proposed ones. The results showed that the proposed TSD can successfully reduce maximum risk ratio in a time-dependent road network whilst being incurred much less computational effort in comparison with others.

