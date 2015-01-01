|
Citation
|
Ouyang M, Liu C, Wu S. Reliab. Eng. Syst. Safety 2020; 197: e106856.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Constructing utility tunnels would bring new threats, among which the terrorist threat has been identified as the most serious one. Because utility tunnels increase geographical interdependencies among urban infrastructure systems (UISs), and attacking a tunnel segment could cause simultaneous failure of all its carried systems. This paper models the terrorist threat as worst-case failure, and formulates a tri-level mathematical model to assess and mitigate the worst-case vulnerability of urban utility tunnels that carry interdependent UISs. Exact solution of the model is obtained by a column-and-constraint generation based decomposition algorithm. Real utility tunnels that carry interdependent power and water systems in Tianjin Eco-city, China, are used to demonstrate the proposed approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Interdependencies; Urban infrastructure systems; Utility tunnels; Worst-case vulnerability