|
Citation
|
Obeidat MB, Al-Swailmeen AM, Al-Sarayreh MM, Rahahleh KM. Am. J. Case Rep. 2020; 21: e922000.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Nursing, Royal Medical Services, Amman, Jordan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Scientific Literature)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32291384
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND Consumption coagulopathy post envenomation is one the most common complications after a snakebite. It occurs secondary to activation of a coagulation cascade by snake venom and could be followed by a syndrome consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The efficacy of plasma exchange for the treatment of thrombotic microangiopathy post envenomation is a matter of debate. CASE REPORT We reported the case of a 50-year-old male who had Arabian saw-scaled viper envenomation. He developed venom induced coagulopathy that improved within 24 hours of antivenom therapy. He subsequently developed micro-angiopathic hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, and renal failure that was consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The patient was treated by plasma exchange and hemodialysis. He made a full recovery and was discharged after 4 weeks.
Language: en