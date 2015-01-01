Abstract

BACKGROUND Consumption coagulopathy post envenomation is one the most common complications after a snakebite. It occurs secondary to activation of a coagulation cascade by snake venom and could be followed by a syndrome consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The efficacy of plasma exchange for the treatment of thrombotic microangiopathy post envenomation is a matter of debate. CASE REPORT We reported the case of a 50-year-old male who had Arabian saw-scaled viper envenomation. He developed venom induced coagulopathy that improved within 24 hours of antivenom therapy. He subsequently developed micro-angiopathic hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, and renal failure that was consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The patient was treated by plasma exchange and hemodialysis. He made a full recovery and was discharged after 4 weeks.



CONCLUSIONS This case report supports plasmapheresis as an option for management of a patient who develops thrombotic microangiopathy secondary to snake bite, especially those who do not improve with antivenom and supportive therapy.

Language: en