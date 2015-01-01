SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Obeidat MB, Al-Swailmeen AM, Al-Sarayreh MM, Rahahleh KM. Am. J. Case Rep. 2020; 21: e922000.

Affiliation

Department of Nursing, Royal Medical Services, Amman, Jordan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Scientific Literature)

DOI

10.12659/AJCR.922000

PMID

32291384

Abstract

BACKGROUND Consumption coagulopathy post envenomation is one the most common complications after a snakebite. It occurs secondary to activation of a coagulation cascade by snake venom and could be followed by a syndrome consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The efficacy of plasma exchange for the treatment of thrombotic microangiopathy post envenomation is a matter of debate. CASE REPORT We reported the case of a 50-year-old male who had Arabian saw-scaled viper envenomation. He developed venom induced coagulopathy that improved within 24 hours of antivenom therapy. He subsequently developed micro-angiopathic hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, and renal failure that was consistent with thrombotic microangiopathy. The patient was treated by plasma exchange and hemodialysis. He made a full recovery and was discharged after 4 weeks.

CONCLUSIONS This case report supports plasmapheresis as an option for management of a patient who develops thrombotic microangiopathy secondary to snake bite, especially those who do not improve with antivenom and supportive therapy.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print