Citation
McCauley HL, Jones KA, Rofey DL, Reid TA, Miller E, Coulter RWS. Am. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Heather L. McCauley is with the School of Social Work and Taylor A. Reid is with the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Michigan State University, East Lansing. Kelley A. Jones and Elizabeth Miller are with the Department of Pediatrics and Dana L. Rofey is with the Department of Psychiatry at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA. Robert W. S. Coulter is with the Department of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
32298176
Abstract
Objectives. To assess differences by gender of sexual partner in the association between sexual assault and alcohol use among women seeking care in college health centers.Methods. This longitudinal study comprised 1578 women aged 18 to 24 years visiting 28 college health centers in Pennsylvania and West Virginia from 2015 to 2018. We used multilevel logistic regression and negative binomial regression, testing for interactions of gender of sexual partners, sexual assault, and prevalence and frequency of alcohol use and binge drinking.Results. Sexual assault was reported by 87.3% of women who had sex with women or with women and men (WSWM), 68.2% of women who had sex with men only (WSM), and 47.5% of women with no penetrative sexual partners. The relative associations between sexual assault and alcohol outcomes were smaller for WSWM (prevalence: odds ratios from 0.04 to 0.06; frequency: incidence rate ratios [IRRs] from 0.24 to 0.43) and larger for women who had no penetrative sexual partners (IRRs from 1.55 to 2.63), compared with WSM.Conclusions. Alcohol use patterns among women who have experienced sexual assault differ by gender of sexual partners. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print April 16, 2020: e1-e7. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2020.305586).
Language: en