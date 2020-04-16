Abstract

Objectives. To quantify the impact of a citywide bicycle share program on rates of motor vehicle collisions involving a bicycle.Methods. We conducted an interrupted time series analysis, using crash records from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for Philadelphia County from 2010 through 2018. We also calculated summary statistics to illustrate annual and monthly trends in rates of motor vehicle crashes involving a bicycle.Results. The baseline rate of bike events was 106% greater (95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.25, 3.38) at the time bicycle share was implemented compared with January 2010. Before bicycle share implementation, the rate of bicycle events decreased 1% (95% CI = 0.95, 1.03) annually. After the bicycle share program started, the rate of bicycle events decreased 13% (95% CI = 0.82, 0.94) annually.Conclusions. In the long term, programs that increase the number of bicycles on the road, such as bike share, may reduce rates of motor vehicle crashes involving a bicycle. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print April 16, 2020: e1-e5. doi:10.2105/AJPH.2020.305613).

Language: en