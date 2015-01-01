|
Seegmueller J, Arsalan-Werner A, Koehler S, Sauerbier M, Mehling I. Arch. Orthop. Trauma Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Hand Surgery, St. Vincent Hospital Hanau, Hanau, Germany.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Verlag)
PMID
32300861
INTRODUCTION: Animal bites of the hand are common injuries in the emergency department. Serious complications may occur if those injuries are not treated adequately. The purpose of the study was to examine if there is a difference between the treatment of animal bite injuries at an early stage (first treatment within the first 24 h after injury, group I) versus a later stage (first treatment more than 24 h after injury, group II) retrospectively.
Animal bite injury; Debridement of the hand; Hand infection; Treatment of bite injuries; Wound