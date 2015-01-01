SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goodman M, Sullivan SR, Spears AP, Dixon L, Sokol Y, Kapil-Pair KN, Galfalvy HC, Hazlett EA, Stanley B. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2020.1746940

32290789

In 2008, the Department of Veterans Affairs mandated that clinicians oversee the construction of a Suicide Safety Plan for every patient who is identified as "high risk" for suicide. While the Suicide Safety Plan is a mandated "best practice," there are currently no recommended guidelines for its augmentation in a group setting. To address this gap, a novel group intervention, "Project Life Force," (PLF; a 10-session manualized psychotherapy), was developed and piloted.

RESULTS indicate high feasibility and acceptability. Exploratory analysis revealed statistically significant decreases in suicidal thoughts/behaviors, depression, and hopelessness. Feedback from Veterans and PLF therapists is also discussed. Despite some limitations (e.g. small sample size) exploratory results suggest that PLF may be a promising treatment for Veterans with suicidal symptomology.


Group therapy; safety plan; suicide; veterans

