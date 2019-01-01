Abstract



Background:

Limited transportation access may curtail education, occupational training, social, and community engagement opportunities for autistic adolescents. Nearly one-third of autistic adolescents obtain a driver's license by age 21 years, which may increase mobility and improve autistic adolescents' transition to independent adulthood. This study examined driving instructors' perspectives and experiences of teaching autistic adolescents to drive to facilitate a safe learning-to-drive process.

Methods:

We conducted interviews with driving instructors with specialized training to teach autistic adolescents to drive. Participants were recruited through purposive and snowball sampling. Semistructured interviews investigated family engagement; instructor observations; instructors' teaching strategies; and recommendations for improving the learning-to-drive process. A directed content analysis approach informed the development of a coding scheme. Coded transcripts were reviewed to identify themes.

Results:

We interviewed 17 driving instructors who primarily identified as occupational therapists. Key themes included importance of parent engagement; fostering independence; individualization of instructional strategies; and enhancements to the learning-to-drive process. Parent engagement prepared autistic students to undertake on-road instruction and supported skill development. While some families paradoxically limited adolescents' independence (e.g., heavy supervision while cooking, limiting participation in bicycling or lawn mowing) despite wanting them to pursue licensure, instructors believed that demonstrating independence in such life skills was necessary for safely undertaking on-road instruction. Instructors shared how they individualized assessments and tailored lessons over a prolonged period of time to promote safety and skill acquisition. Specific recommendations for enhancing the learning-to-drive process included standardizing instructional approaches and refining clinical assessment tools to determine driver readiness.

Conclusions:

Our findings highlight the need for parental engagement to support the learning-to-drive process and to foster the independence necessary to undertake highly individualized driving instruction. Efforts to increase families' access to tools to promote driving readiness and establishing best practices for instructors may enhance the efficiency and standardization of the learning-to-drive process. LAY SUMMARY:

Why was this study done?

Becoming licensed to drive increases the independence and mobility of adolescents, potentially improving access to educational, occupational training, social, and community engagement opportunities. Driving instructors are a critical resource for families, particularly for autistic adolescents who may receive training from specialized instructors, such as occupational therapists (OTs). However, little is known about the process and experience of teaching autistic adolescents to drive, which limits the ability to provide adolescents and families with guidance to prepare for and support the learning-to-drive process.

What was the purpose of this study?

The goal of this study was to examine the experiences and perspectives of driving instructors who provide behind-the-wheel training for autistic adolescents and young adults.

What did the researchers do?

We conducted semistructured interviews with specialized driving instructors who had experience working with autistic youth. Team members transcribed the interviews, coded them, and summarized common themes.

What were the results of the study?

We interviewed 17 driving instructors who primarily identified as OTs. Key themes included the importance of parents as partners, the need to encourage independence in daily living skills before driving, and the individualized approach used when working with autistic adolescents. Instructors provided suggestions for enhancing the learning-to-drive process and supporting nonspecialized instructors who also provide training to adolescents. Suggestions included enhancing the use of state-level Vocational Rehabilitation Services to provide financial support for instruction, use of a life skills checklist to identify and promote prerequisite driving skills, parent-supervised practice driving (including commentary driving where adolescents narrate driving instructions to a driver), and individualization of instruction tailored to adolescents' particular needs.

What do these findings add to what was already known?

These results inform efforts to prepare parents, nonspecialized instructors, and autistic adolescents themselves for undertaking on-road instruction and licensure. Instructors recommended that parents help adolescents develop independence, including skills to use alternative forms of transportation and practice predriving skills, such as navigation. Furthermore, these results highlight the need to establish best practices for instruction and refinement of tools and strategies used by both specialized and general driving instructors.

What are potential weaknesses in the study?

Our recruitment approach may have led instructors with similar training or opinions to participate, so important aspects of teaching autistic drivers may have not been elicited. We did not interview general driving instructors who may have different perspectives and needs that were not discussed. We were unable to determine how characteristics such as work location, race/ethnicity, or years in practice may have influenced participants' responses.

How will these findings help autistic adults now or in the future?

Results from this study identify tools, such as a life skills checklist, and practice activities, such as commentary driving, that can be used by families to support autistic adolescents who are learning to drive. This study highlights the need to examine experiences with the learning-to-drive process from autistic adolescents and parents themselves to understand their needs and recommendations for enhancing the process of safely learning to drive.



