|
Citation
|
Singh H, Flett HM, Silver MP, Craven BC, Jaglal SB, Musselman KE. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e299.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada. Kristin.Musselman@uhn.ca.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32293443
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Preventing patient falls is a priority in tertiary spinal cord injury (SCI) rehabilitation. Falls can result in patient or staff injury, delayed rehabilitation, and hospital liability. A comprehensive overview of fall prevention/management policies and procedures in Canadian SCI rehabilitation is currently lacking. We describe and compare the fall prevention/management policies and procedures implemented in Canadian tertiary hospitals that provide SCI rehabilitation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Document analysis; Fall prevention; Rehabilitation; Spinal cord injuries