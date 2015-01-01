|
Grasdalsmoen M, Eriksen HR, Lønning KJ, Sivertsen B. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e175.
Department of Mental Health, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway. borge.sivertsen@fhi.no.
BACKGROUND: Physical inactivity and mental health problems are both major public health concerns worldwide. Although several studies have demonstrated the health benefits of regular physical exercise, few epidemiological studies have investigated the nature of the association between different aspects of physical exercise and mental health, and little is known regarding the possible link to suicidality. STUDY AIM: To examine the association between frequency, intensity, and duration of physical exercise and mental health problems, and to explore whether low levels of physical activity is related to self-harm and suicide attempts among college and university students.
College students; Depression; Mental health; Physical exercise; Self-harm; Suicide attempt