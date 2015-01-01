|
Citation
|
Drago F, Scharf RJ, Maphula A, Nyathi E, Mahopo TC, Svensen E, Mduma E, Bessong P, Rogawski McQuade ET. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e505.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Public Health Sciences and Division of Infectious Diseases & International Health, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32299410
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Approximately 66% of children under the age of 5 in Sub-Saharan African countries do not reach their full cognitive potential, the highest percentage in the world. Because the majority of studies investigating child cognitive development have been conducted in high-income countries (HICs), there is limited knowledge regarding the determinants of child development in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child Development; Community Health; Developing Countries; Epidemiology