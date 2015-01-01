|
Gashaw M, Janakiraman B, Minyihun A, Jember G, Sany K. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e498.
Department of Physiotherapy, School of Medicine, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Gondar comprehensive specialized hospital, University of Gondar, P.O. Box: 196, Gondar, Ethiopia.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32295572
BACKGROUND: Fall is a major public health problem and potentially disabling issue. A vast burden of visually impaired live in low-middle income countries particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Limited ability to detect environmental hazards puts visually impaired at a greater risk of falls and unintentional injuries. Falls among visually impaired is associated with considerable disability, health care cost, loss of independence, and socio-economic consequences. Ethiopia lacked estimates of fall among any vulnerable population, particularly among visually impaired people. Therefore, this study aimed to estimate the prevalence of falls and factors associated among adult people with medically diagnosed visual impairment in Ethiopia.
Depression; Ethiopia; Fall; Fear of fall; Medications; Visual impairment