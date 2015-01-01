|
O'Brien T, Mitra B, Le Sage N, Tardif PA, Emond M, D'Astous M, Mercier E. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-6.
Centre De Recherche Sur Les Soins Et Les Services De Première Ligne De l'Université Laval, Quebec, Canada.
Objectives: The primary objective of this study was to determine the incidence of clinically significant traumatic intracranial hemorrhage (T-ICH) following minor head trauma in older adults. Secondary objective was to investigate the impact of anticoagulant and antiplatelet therapies on T-ICH incidence.Methods: This retrospective cohort study extracted data from electronic patient records. The cohort consisted of patients presenting after a fall and/or head injury and presented to one of five ED between 1st March 2010 and 31st July 2017. Inclusion criteria were age ≥ 65 years old and a minor head trauma defined as an impact to the head without fulfilling criteria for traumatic brain injury.Results: From the 1,000 electronic medical records evaluated, 311 cases were included. The mean age was 80.1 (SD 7.9) years. One hundred and eighty-nine (189) patients (60.8%) were on an anticoagulant (n = 69), antiplatelet (n = 130) or both (n = 16). Twenty patients (6.4%) developed a clinically significant T-ICH. Anticoagulation and/or antiplatelets therapies were not associated with an increased risk of clinically significant T-ICH in this cohort (Odds ratio (OR) 2.7, 95% CI 0.9-8.3).Conclusions: In this cohort of older adults presenting to the ED following minor head trauma, the incidence of clinically significant T-ICH was 6.4%.
Falls; Trauma; anti-platelet; anticoagulant; computed tomography; head Injury; intracranial hemorrhage; traumatic brain injury