Abstract

The aim of this study was to validate the Turkish version of the Prolonged Grief Scale (PG-13) and to determine the prevalence and predictors of prolonged grief disorder (PGD). Data were gathered from two independent samples of 306 (Study 1) and 271 (Study 2) bereaved adults to determine if findings in one sample could be replicated in the other. The results supported the one-factor structure of PG-13. PGD prevalence rates were 11.4% in Study 1 and 10% in Study 2. Lower level meaning reconstruction and unnatural cause of death were found as risk factors for the PGD diagnosis in both studies.

Language: en