Citation
Oh S, HaHa TH, Kim H, Lee H, Myung W. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Neuropsychiatry, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seongnam, South Korea.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32301576
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Panic disorder is a common anxiety disorder affecting up to 5% of the population. Although its pathogenesis is unclear, evidence about its association with ambient temperature is limited. We aimed to investigate the association between short-term exposure to increased ambient temperature and exacerbation of panic attacks requiring emergency department visits.
Language: en
Keywords
|
ambient temperature; case-crossover analysis; emergency department; exposure; panic attack; panic disorder; short-term