Zhang D, Zhu X, Zhou Z, Xu X, Ji X, Gong A. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Medicine, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, P. R. China.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
32284089
OBJECTIVES: Disaster literacy, which is a concept involved in moral quality, knowledge, and ability, impacts the disaster response. This study aimed to evaluate disaster education needs and to determine the affecting factors of disaster literacy among college students.
affecting factors; college students; disaster literacy; educational needs; status survey