Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Disaster literacy, which is a concept involved in moral quality, knowledge, and ability, impacts the disaster response. This study aimed to evaluate disaster education needs and to determine the affecting factors of disaster literacy among college students.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted through questionnaires. A total of 7200 college students from 10 colleges and universities in 5 provinces and cities in China were investigated.



RESULTS: Disaster education needs were urgently. For the participants, 79.43% stated that their families were not prepared for disaster prevention items, 96.36% suggested a campus emergency rescue team, and 88.64% obtained disaster knowledge through TV or Internet, and only 12.89% had offered relevant courses in their disciplines. The total scores of college students' disaster literacy were 87.85 ± 19.86, which was at a low level. Multiple linear regression analysis showed that age, major, grade, place of residence, parental education, mother's occupation, disaster experience, disaster training experience, and family disaster preparedness significantly affected college students' disaster literacy, especially grade, family disaster preparedness, and place of residence.



CONCLUSIONS: College students' disaster literacy education is urgently needed. Families, communities, colleges and the government should attach importance to disaster literacy education for college students.

