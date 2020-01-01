|
Citation
|
Makela P, Warpenius K. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Alcohol, Drugs and Addictions Unit, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Helsinki, Finland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32291837
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: The risk of alcohol-related injuries and violence increases in late-night settings. We analysed temporal patterns of drinking and assaults and present an event-level analysis of connections between night-time drinking, estimated blood alcohol level, location and drinkers' age and sex. DESIGN AND METHODS: Main data source is a Finnish general population (aged 18-69 years) survey carried out in 2016 (n = 1962), including event-level data on drinking occasions in the previous 7 days (n = 1891). Statistical analyses consisted of tabulations and logistic regression analyses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; assault; event-level data; late-night drinking; on-premise