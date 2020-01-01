|
Citation
Breitborde NJK, Wastler H, Pine JG, Moe AM. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Health, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32291972
Abstract
AIM: Although suicidal ideation may decrease over the course of participation in specialized clinical programmes for first-episode psychosis (FEP), it is unclear whether such improvements exceed those that occur during treatment as usual. Clarifying the mechanisms underlying reductions in suicidal ideation and behaviour among individuals with first-episode psychosis may highlight important strategies through which specialized clinical programmes can increase the potency of their services to reduce suicidality among this high-risk population. Thus, the goal of this study is to evaluate the longitudinal relationships between suicidality and social problem-solving skills among individuals with FEP participating in Coordinated Specialty Care.
Language: en
Keywords
Coordinated Specialty Care; first-episode psychosis; social problem-solving skills; suicide