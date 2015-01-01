|
Citation
|
van Gelder N, Peterman A, Potts A, O'Donnell M, Thompson K, Shah N, Oertelt-Prigione S. EClinicalMedicine 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Legal and Forensic Medicine, Charité - Universitätsmedizin, Berlin, Germany.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32292900
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, the causal agent of the acute respiratory distress syndrome COVID-19, is placing unprecedented stress on healthcare systems and societies as a whole. The rapid spread of the virus in the absence of targeted therapies or a vac- cine, is forcing countries to respond with strong preventative measures ranging from mitigation to containment. In extreme cases, quarantines are being imposed, limiting mobility to varying degrees.
Language: en