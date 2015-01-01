Abstract

This study aimed to provide normative data characterising the breast size, breast position and torso size of female contact football players. 117 AFL, Rugby League, Rugby Union and Rugby 7s players attended a single testing session where a three-dimensional scan was taken of their naked breasts and torso. Dimensions relevant to the design of sports bras and breast protective equipment were then calculated from the scans. Several breast and torso characteristics of female contact football athletes differed to measurements reported for females in the general population and amongst the contact football codes. Designers and manufacturers of sports bras or breast protective equipment should consider the specific breast and torso dimensions of female contact football players to maximise the fit, comfort and efficacy of these garments.Practitioner summary: Using three-dimensional scanning, this study characterised the breast and torso size and shape of 117 female contact football players. These normative data should be used to improve the fit and comfort of sports bras and breast protective equipment for female contact football players.

Language: en