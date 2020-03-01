|
Citation
|
Plummer P, Altmann L, Feld J, Zukowski L, Najafi B, Giuliani C. Gait Posture 2020; 79: 3-9.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Allied Health Sciences, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32302930
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The impact of high distraction, real-world environments on dual-task interference and flexibility of attentional prioritization during dual-task walking in people with stroke is unknown. RESEARCH QUESTION: How does a real-world environment affect dual-task performance and flexible task prioritization during dual-task walking in adults with and without stroke? METHODS: Adults with stroke (n = 29) as well as age-, gender-, and education-matched adults without stroke (n = 23) participated. Single and dual-task walking were examined in two different environments (lab hallway, hospital lobby). Two different dual-task combinations were assessed (Stroop-gait, speech-gait). Each dual-task was performed first without explicit instruction about task prioritization (no-priority) and then with gait-priority instruction and Stroop/speech-priority instruction in randomized order.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attention; Cognition; Gait; Rehabilitation; Stroke