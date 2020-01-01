|
Citation
|
Stasiulis E, Rapoport MJ, Sivajohan B, Naglie G. Gerontologist 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Departments of Medicine and Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32301497
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Despite the well-recognized difficulty that persons with dementia and family carers experience in the decision making and transition to nondriving, there are few interventions and resources to support them. As part of our ongoing research to develop a driving cessation toolkit that addresses this gap, we sought to examine the context-specific factors relevant to its effective implementation in settings that support older adults with dementia. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: A qualitative descriptive approach was used to explore the perspectives of Alzheimer Society (AS) staff in their work of supporting people with dementia and family carers within the context of driving cessation. Individual in-depth interviews were conducted with 15 AS staff members in 4 Canadian provinces. Data were examined using interpretative thematic analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alzheimer Society; Challenges; Family carers; Social health; Toolkit