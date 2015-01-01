Abstract

Nolan et al (2020) give their perspective of the current fire season in Eastern Australia, yet draw attention solely to fuel moisture as a "key constraint on the occurrence of large wildfires in this region". Here we provide a broader view. Mega-fires were the subject of an international conference held in Tallahassee, Florida in 2011, spawned by increasing awareness that fire suppression was "running out of road". Jerry Williams, the former National Director of Fire & Aviation Management, United States Forest Service, was the keynote speaker and wrote: "protecting people and sustaining natural resources can no longer rely on suppression capabilities, alone; protection will become more dependent on how we manage the forests where high-impact mega-fires incubate" (Williams 2013).



