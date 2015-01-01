Abstract

In this study we aimed to identify factors that condition (i.e. buffer or exacerbate) the impact of exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) on postpartum emotional distress among South African women. Hypothesised buffering factors included: socioeconomic status, family social support, and religiosity. Hypothesised exacerbating factors included: baseline distress, HIV status, and childhood abuse. Longitudinal analyses examined interactions between putative buffering and exacerbating factors and exposure to physical or sexual IPV, assessed during pregnancy (T1), as predictors of emotional distress, measured at 14 weeks (T2) and 9 months postpartum (T3). Consistent with hypotheses, at both T2 and T3 the impact of IPV exposure on emotional distress was significantly stronger among women who reported greater baseline distress and weaker among women of greater socioeconomic status. At T3, an interaction emerged with HIV status; the impact of IPV exposure on emotional distress was stronger for women who were diagnosed as HIV-positive during pregnancy.



FINDINGS support the need for targeted mental health promotion interventions for IPV-exposed women who are newly diagnosed with HIV and/or report high levels of emotional distress during pregnancy. Although more research is needed, findings also suggest that strengthening socioeconomic supports for IPV-exposed women may buffer impacts on postpartum mental health.

Language: en