Citation

Waddell E, Lawn S, Roberts L, Henderson J, Venning A, Redpath P. Health Soc. Care Community 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Paramedic Unit, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University, Bedford Park, SA, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/hsc.12998

PMID

32291885

Abstract

This study examined the multidimensional nature of experiences of being an intimate partner of an Australian veteran or emergency service first responder (ESFR) with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Using a qualitative phenomenological approach, inductive thematic analysis was undertaken on data collected in 2017-2018 through individual interviews with a purposive sample of 22 partners of veterans, paramedics, fire and police officers living in Australia. Analysis revealed that the key concern of the participants was to protect their family unit and the intimate relationship, highlighting the ways in which they adapted, managed and coped with the changes that PTSD brought to the relationship. However, lack of understanding by healthcare providers, government, military and emergency service organizations of their daily lives, and of the strength of commitment to their relationship, resulted in a sense of invisibility and was revealed as the key barrier to the support they crave. The findings underscore the importance of recognizing the significance of the intimate relationship in trauma recovery and of responding to the support needs of the intimate partner.

© 2020 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency services; family carers; mental health; military veterans; phenomenology; social support

