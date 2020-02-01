Abstract

BACKGROUND: To investigate whether pulmonary hypertension and suicide attempts are correlated.



METHODS: This study enrolled 7,727 pulmonary hypertension patients and 7,727 comparison subjects. The multivariate Cox proportional hazard model was used to calculate the adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) after adjustment for variables that were associated with suicide attempts in univariate model.



RESULTS: After adjustment for variables which were associated with suicide attempt, pulmonary hypertension patients had significantly higher adjusted HRs (95% confidence interval[CI]) of 2.08 (1.85, 2.34) for a suicide attempt.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that pulmonary hypertension was associated with a higher risk of suicide attempt.



