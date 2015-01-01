Abstract

Objective: To identify clinical audiometric patterns of hearing loss following blast-related injury (BRI) in US military personnel.Design: Retrospective cohort study.Study sample: A total of 1186 male Navy and Marine Corps service members with normal hearing thresholds on pre-injury audiograms who had post-injury audiograms in the Blast-Related Auditory Injury Database.Results: Low- and high-frequency pure-tone averages (PTAs) were significantly higher in those with BRI than non-blast-related injury (NBRI) for both ears (p < 0.001 for all comparisons). Overall, 172 (15%) service members met criteria for post-injury hearing loss and were categorised into PTA or single-frequency hearing loss subgroups. PTA hearing loss was more common in the BRI group (50% vs. 33%, p < 0.036), whereas single-frequency hearing loss was more common in the NBRI group. Most hearing loss was mild to moderate in degree, and three distinct audiometric patterns emerged (i.e. flat, sloping and rising). A flat pattern was the most prevalent configuration among those with PTA hearing loss, especially bilateral loss. Single-frequency hearing loss was mostly unilateral and high frequency.Conclusions: In this study, BRI produced hearing loss across test frequencies, generating more clinically actionable post-injury audiograms than NBRI. We found that post-injury audiometric patterns of hearing loss among military personnel may vary.

