Hong JE, Kim M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2683.

Department of Nursing, College of Nursing, Dankook University, Cheonan 31116, Korea.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17082683

32295131

This study aimed to develop an emotion management program for late adolescent males, and investigate the effect of the program. This study is an experimental study using a pretest-posttest control group design. It was conducted from 14 May to 21 December, 2018 at a male high school in Korea. It analyzed 52 participants (26 in the experimental group and 26 in the control group.) Regarding subjective happiness, there was a significant difference between groups (t = 3.409, p = 0.001). In anger control ability and gratitude, there was no significant difference between groups (t = 0.332, p = 0.740/ z = 0.528, p = 0.599). This program for emotion management, which is based on the broaden-and-build theory, can improve subjective happiness, anger control ability, and gratitude, by reinforcing appreciation skills and anger awareness and self-expression in male high school students.


adolescents; anger; emotional difficulties; gratitude; happiness

