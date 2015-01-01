Abstract

In this paper, the authors present an evaluation of the electromagnetic fields generated by a static wireless charging system designed for an electric kick scooter on the human biological tissue. The guidelines on the exposure to the electromagnetic fields are previously specified. In this work, a model is designed under COMSOL multi-physics to study the effects of the magnetic field on two possible body parts of a person, which might be exposed to this field, namely the head and the hands is analysed. The magnetic flux density, the induced electrical field, the specific absorption rate, and the resulting increase of temperature of biological tissues are modelled and compared to the limits and guidelines prescribed in the regulation established to limit the exposure of people to electromagnetic fields. Furthermore, the used wireless charging system is modified to operate at higher frequencies to study its effect. The obtained results are below the guidelines and limits of exposure to the electromagnetic fields specified by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, European Commission, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and International Electrotechnical Commission.

Language: en