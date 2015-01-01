|
Dosil M, Jaureguizar J, Bernarás E, Sbicigo JB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2652.
Developmental and Personality Psychology Department, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, 90035-003-Porto Alegre-RS, Brasil.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32294915
The aim of this research was to know the factors associated with teen dating violence and victimization because violence in teenagers' relationships is increasing in recent years, constituting a serious social problem. For this purpose, we analyzed teen dating violence and explored the variables (sexist attitudes, personal adjustment, clinical maladjustment, and resilience) related to teen dating violence and victimization using multinomial logistic models. The sample was composed of 268 school teenagers aged 12 to 17 from the Basque Country (Spain).
Language: en
adjustment; adolescents; predictors; resilience; sexism; teen dating violence