Citation
Wang S, Jing H, Chen L, Li Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2646.
Affiliation
Center for Psychological Development, Tsinghua University, No. 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100084, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32290622
Abstract
This study aimed to investigate the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation in college students and the role of rumination. Using a cluster sampling method, 894 college students were asked to fill out the adolescent life event scale, ruminative response scale, and suicidal ideation scale. The study revealed the following: (1) negative life events, rumination, and suicidal ideation were significantly positively correlated with each other; (2) rumination played a full mediating role in the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation; and (3) rumination also played a moderating role in the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation. Under a high level of rumination, negative life events had a significant positive effect on suicidal ideation in college students; however, under a low level of rumination, negative life events did not have a significant effect on suicidal ideation. Rumination played mediating and moderating roles in the relationship between negative life events and suicidal ideation among college students.
Language: en
Keywords
college students; negative life events; rumination; suicidal ideation