Journal Article

Citation

Wang S, Jing H, Chen L, Li Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2646.

Affiliation

Center for Psychological Development, Tsinghua University, No. 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100084, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17082646

PMID

32290622

Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation in college students and the role of rumination. Using a cluster sampling method, 894 college students were asked to fill out the adolescent life event scale, ruminative response scale, and suicidal ideation scale. The study revealed the following: (1) negative life events, rumination, and suicidal ideation were significantly positively correlated with each other; (2) rumination played a full mediating role in the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation; and (3) rumination also played a moderating role in the influence of negative life events on suicidal ideation. Under a high level of rumination, negative life events had a significant positive effect on suicidal ideation in college students; however, under a low level of rumination, negative life events did not have a significant effect on suicidal ideation. Rumination played mediating and moderating roles in the relationship between negative life events and suicidal ideation among college students.


Language: en

Keywords

college students; negative life events; rumination; suicidal ideation

