Abstract

In Poland there is no data related to the impact of halny wind and the related environmental variables on the incidence of cardiac events. We decided to investigate the relationship between this weather phenomenon, as well as the related environmental variables, and the incidence of cardiac events in the population of southern Poland, a region affected by this type of wind. We also decided to determine whether the environmental changes coincide with or predate the event examined. We analysed data related to 465 patients admitted to the cardiology ward in a large regional hospital during twelve months of 2011 due to acute myocardial infarction. All the patients in the study group lived in areas affected by halny wind and at the time of the event were staying in those areas. The frequency of admissions on halny days did not differ significantly from the admissions on the remaining days of the year (p = 0.496). No statistically significant differences were found between the number of admissions on halny days and on the remaining days during halny months (p = 0.084). We have identified a difference in the number of admissions between days with no halny and days immediately preceding onset of halny (p = 0.001). However, no effects of the related environmental variables have been observed in the incidence of cardiac events (p = 0.866, F = 0.37). On the days with halny wind, incidence of cardiac events is similar to that on the remaining days of the year.

