Citation

Veisani Y, Delpisheh A, Valizadeh R, Kikhavani S. Iran. J. Public Health 2019; 48(8): 1512-1517.

Affiliation

Department of Psychology, Psychosocial Injuries Research Center, Ilam University of Medical Sciences, Ilam, Iran.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32292735

PMCID

PMC7145926

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research in source of inequality and enhance of knowledge can be reducing the inequalities in the coming decades. Therefore, we aimed to ascertain effects of income inequality measured by Gini-coefficient to death from suicide in Iran.

METHODS: This is an ecological study on the relation of Gini-coefficient and suicide death in Iran. Data were obtained from Iranian Urban and Rural Household Income for Gini-coefficient and Expenditure Survey and Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization for suicide. Concentration Index was used to determine of inequality by Gini-coefficient in suicide death and prediction model was applied by Stata software. Significant level considered less than 5%.

RESULTS: A Gini-coefficient between 0.2523 and 0.3755 (mean, 0.3092) was observed. The overall concentration index CI was -0.10 (95% CI= -0.19 to -0.01), therefore our results confirmed a positive inequality in incidence suicide rate result from income inequality in Iran.

CONCLUSION: Our results showed a positive inequality due to Gini-coefficients in suicide death. This study could be a start for investigation of inequality source in geographical units and at the individual level in all provinces.

Copyright© Iranian Public Health Association & Tehran University of Medical Sciences.


Language: en

Keywords

Concentration index; Gini-coefficients; Inequality; Suicide

