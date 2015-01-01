|
Citation
|
Alami A, Nejatian M, Lael-Monfared E, Jafari A. Iran. J. Public Health 2019; 48(8): 1469-1477.
|
Affiliation
|
Social Determinants of Health Research Center, Gonabad University of Medical Sciences, Gonabad, Iran.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32292730
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide/suicide attempt, as a major public health problem, has been included among anti-social behaviors. We aimed to investigate the epidemiology of suicide and some associated individual, family, and social factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cohort; Completed suicide; Iran; Risk factor