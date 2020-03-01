Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of thoughts of self-harm during the postpartum period is not well documented in Canada. To estimate the prevalence of thoughts of self-harm among postpartum women in Canada, this study explored prevalence by socio-demographic characteristics and examined the associations between thoughts of self-harm and aspects of maternal mental health.



METHODS: This study used data from the 2018/2019 Survey on Maternal Health which surveyed women living in the 10 provinces anywhere between 6-13 months postpartum. Participants were asked to report experiencing thoughts of self-harm, rate their mental health, and participate in the abbreviated Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) scale. Adjusted logistic regression analyses were performed to examine associations.



RESULTS: Of the 6,558 respondents who agreed to share their data, 10.4% reported thoughts of self-harm since the birth of their child. Of these women, 37.0% reported low mental health, 54.2% had moderate levels of symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD) and 37.1% had symptoms of GAD. Women who experienced low mental health, moderate levels of symptoms of PPD and/or GAD were more likely to report thoughts of self-harm. LIMITATIONS: As thoughts of self-harm and aspects of mental health are self-reported, there is the potential for social desirability bias and underreporting. The cross-sectional survey design did not allow the reporting of thoughts of self-harm at different time points.



DISCUSSION: The high proportion of postpartum women in Canada reporting thoughts of self-harm and strong associations with aspects of maternal mental health highlight the need for effective supports during postpartum.



Language: en