SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hadjimichael AC. J Frailty Sarcopenia Falls 2018; 3(1): 8-12.

Affiliation

Orthopaedic Department, KAT Hospital, Athens, Greece.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018)

DOI

10.22540/JFSF-03-008

PMID

32300689

PMCID

PMC7155350

Abstract

In clinical practice, hip fracture is a very common reason for hospital admission in the elderly. Most subjects over the age of 65 years, experience an injury at the hip mostly after a fall. Many elderly persons suffer from osteoporosis, which is characterised by loss of bone mass and deterioration of bone microarchitecture thus increasing the susceptibility to fracture. Osteoporosis is defined by WHO as a Bone Mineral Density (BMD) of 2.5 standard deviations (SD) below that of a young adult as assessed by dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA). It has been shown that some patients with a hip fracture have either normal or "osteopenic" hips as defined by DXA (-2.5
Copyright: © 2018 Hylonome Publications.


Language: en

Keywords

Bone Mineral Density; Falls; Hip fractures; Osteoporosis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print