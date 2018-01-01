Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore relationships between the instrumented timed up and go test (iTUG) and the following risk factors for falls: cognitive functioning, fear of falling (FoF), and quality of life (QoL) in people with dementia.



METHODS: 83 community-dwelling older adults with dementia (mean±sd age 78.00±7.96 years; 60.2% male) completed an interview to capture global cognition (Mini-Addenbrooke's Cognitive Evaluation), FoF (Iconographical Falls Efficacy Scale) and QoL (ICEpopCAPability measure for Older people). Participants completed an iTUG whilst wearing an inertial sensor on their trunk. Linear accelerations and rotational velocities demarcated sub-phases of the iTUG. Relationships were explored through correlations and regression modelling.



RESULTS: Cognition was related to duration of walking sub-phases and total time to complete iTUG (r=0.25-0.28) suggesting gait speed was related to cognition. FoF was most strongly related to turning velocity (r=0.39-0.44), but also to sit-to-stand, gait sub-phases and total time to complete iTUG. Sub-phases explained 27% of the variance in FoF. There were no correlations between iTUG and QoL.



CONCLUSIONS: Cognition and FoF were related to time to complete walking sub-phases but FoF was more closely related to turning velocity and standing acceleration. iTUG may offer unique insights into motor behaviour in people with dementia.



