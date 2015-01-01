|
Citation
|
Marin S, Allahverdipour H, Hajizadeh M, Fakhari A, Ansari H, Mohammadpoorasl A. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2019; 19(4): e00460.
|
Affiliation
|
Research Center of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, Tabriz, Iran. ampoorasl@gmail.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32291359
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: First year of university is a critical life transition period with an increased probability of taking risky behaviors. We aimed to examine the transitions in risky behaviors in the first year of college in the northwestern Iran using latent transition analysis (LTA). STUDY DESIGN: A longitudinal study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Health risk behaviors; Smoking; Substance abuse; Tobacco