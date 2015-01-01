|
BACKGROUND: Significant variability exists in the triage of injured children with most systems using mechanism of injury and/or physiologic criteria. It is not well-established if existing triage criteria predict the need for intervention or impact morbidity and mortality. This study evaluated existing evidence for pediatric trauma triage. Questions defined a priori were: 1) Do prehospital trauma triage criteria reduce mortality? 2) Do prehospital trauma scoring systems predict outcomes? 3) Do trauma center activation criteria predict outcomes? 4) Do trauma center activation criteria predict need for procedural or operative interventions? 5) Do trauma bay pediatric trauma scoring systems predict outcomes. 6) What secondary triage criteria for transfer of children exist? METHODS: A structured, systematic review was conducted, and multiple databases were queried using search terms related to pediatric trauma triage. The literature search was limited to January 1990 to August 2019. PRISMA methodology was applied with the MINORS tool used to assess the quality of included studies. Qualitative analysis was performed.
