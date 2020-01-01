|
Citation
Mucherera B, Mavhura E. Jamba 2020; 12(1): e663.
Affiliation
Geography Department, Bindura University of Science Education, Bindura, Zimbabwe.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, African Centre for Disaster Studies, North-West University)
DOI
PMID
32284813
PMCID
Abstract
Disasters result from the interactions of hazards and vulnerability conditions. Considering the perspectives of survivors of a disaster event is critical for reducing the progression of vulnerability conditions. The Mbire community in Zimbabwe is facing increasing threats from recurring high- and low-magnitude floods that manifest themselves in the disruption of livelihoods and destruction of crops and infrastructure. This study, therefore, explored the perspectives of flood survivors on vulnerability to floods and examined their vulnerability-reduction measures. Using an interpretivist approach to knowledge generation, a sample of 51 research participants provided data through interviews, a focus group discussion and field observations.
Language: en
Keywords
Mbire; disaster; flood-based farming; floods; hazard; vulnerability