Ahmad-Shushami AH, Abdul-Karim S. Malays. Orthop. J. 2020; 14(1): 28-33.
Sports Medicine Unit, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
(Copyright © 2020, Malaysian Orthopedic Association)
32296479
INTRODUCTION: Football (soccer) and futsal were the main sports in the Malaysian Games. However, they were associated with a risk of injury. The purpose of the study was to analyse the incidence, circumstances, and characteristics of football and futsal injuries during the Malaysian Games of 2018. MATERIALS AND METHOD: During the tournament, 14 teams participated in men's football, 12 teams in men's futsal and 11 teams in women's futsal. The biannual event involved athletes aged under 21 years. A medical report form used by FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Centre (F-Marc), was provided to the physiotherapists and team doctors of all the teams to report all injuries after each match.
Malaysian games; football; futsal; injury; youth