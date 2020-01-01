Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Football (soccer) and futsal were the main sports in the Malaysian Games. However, they were associated with a risk of injury. The purpose of the study was to analyse the incidence, circumstances, and characteristics of football and futsal injuries during the Malaysian Games of 2018. MATERIALS AND METHOD: During the tournament, 14 teams participated in men's football, 12 teams in men's futsal and 11 teams in women's futsal. The biannual event involved athletes aged under 21 years. A medical report form used by FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Centre (F-Marc), was provided to the physiotherapists and team doctors of all the teams to report all injuries after each match.



RESULTS: The response rate was 84.62% in football and 59.76% in futsal. A total of 48 injuries were reported from 26 football matches, equivalent to 64.64 injuries per 1000 match hours (95%CI 46.35 to 82.93). In futsal, a total of 48 injuries from 41 matches were reported, equivalent to 292.42 injuries per 1000 match hours (95% CI 209.7 to 375.14). The rate of injury in women futsal players was higher compared to men: 358.21 versus 247.04 injuries per 1000 match hours (p=0.224). Futsal recorded higher injuries per 1000 match hours than football (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: The rate of severe injury in futsal and football recorded in the study as compared to previous studies gave rise to serious concerns. Hence, there was an urgent need to pay more attention to injury prevention strategies.



