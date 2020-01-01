|
Citation
Tan K, Kwek E. Malays. Orthop. J. 2020; 14(1): 24-27.
Affiliation
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Woodlands Health Campus, Singapore.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Malaysian Orthopedic Association)
DOI
PMID
32296478
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Orthopaedic surgeons are significantly predisposed to musculoskeletal injury, and these injuries can have negative effects on surgeon function and patient outcomes. While this phenomenon has been studied in the non-Asian population of surgeons, no study has been carried out in the local or regional Asian setting. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence, characteristics and associations of occupational injuries in orthopaedic surgeons and residents, and to assess its functional impact.
Language: en
Keywords
injury; musculoskeletal; occupational