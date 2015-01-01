|
Citation
Baten A, Wallemacq P, van Loenhout JAF, Guha-Sapir D. Matern. Child Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), Institute of Health and Society, Université Catholique de Louvain, Brussels, Belgium.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32285334
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Floods are one of the most common types of disasters in Bangladesh and lead to direct and indirect impacts on health. The aim of the study was to assess the impact of floods on Maternal and Newborn Healthcare (MNH) utilization in Bangladesh between the years 2011 and 2014.
Keywords
Bangladesh; Flood-affected; Healthcare; Maternal; Newborn; Utilization