Abstract

The prevalence of personality disorder is very high among criminal justice (correctional) populations, yet our understanding of this condition as it arises in police custody is presently limited. Although healthcare screening has a well-described role within criminal justice settings, including police custody, specific screening for personality disorders has hardly been considered. Yet such screening is broadly in keeping with the aims of liaison and diversion services and the general healthcare principle of early identification, has the potential to inform future care pathways and ameliorate risk and could in some cases inform future sentencing arrangements including community alternatives. Therefore, there is a need for research to consider the design and implementation of a suitable screening tool for application as early as possible in the criminal justice pathway, either as a stand-alone instrument, or as part of a wider package of healthcare screens. It will be important to consider the feasibility of any such design, given environmental and time limitations within police custody and the high levels of substance misuse, with issues relating to intoxication and withdrawal.

Language: en