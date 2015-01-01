Abstract

BACKGROUND The aim of our study was to investigate the risk factors for falls in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient population in Poland. This would be a major step towards the development of new fall prevention programs. MATERIAL AND METHODS There were 450 RA patients who met the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology who participated in this study. The average age of patient participants was 54.2 years; the average RA duration was 15.1 years. All patients filled out the study questionnaire regarding falls, medications, and diseases, and they filled out the Polish version of the Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ).



RESULTS Of the 400 patients, 203 patients (51%) experienced falls. Out of the 268 falls experienced by study patients, 113 falls (42%) were due to an environmental cause, the remainder 155 falls were caused by health conditions. The number of falls positively correlated with HAQ scores (r=0.42, P<0.01) and the duration of RA (r=0.39, P<0.05). For individuals who had fallen 3 or more times, there was a stronger positive correlation between the number of falls and the total HAQ score (r=0.61, P<0.01). The main risk factors for falls in the study group were dizziness (odds ratio [OR]=3.42), the use of hypotensive medication (OR=2.82), foot deformities (OR=4.09), and a high HAQ score (OR=2.59). Other factors such as drug use (e.g., glucocorticoids), pain, and duration of RA were measured using a visual analogue scale, and were found not to have increased the risk for falls and fractures (P>0.05).



CONCLUSIONS Knowledge about risk factors can help identify high-risk patients to help decrease their risk of falling, thus preventing fall-related injuries.

