|
Citation
|
Mikos M, Kucharska E, Lulek AM, Kłosiński M, Batko B. Med. Sci. Monit. 2020; 26: e921862.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Rheumatology, The J. Dietl Specialist Hospital Cracow, Cracow, Poland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medical Science International)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32292180
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND The aim of our study was to investigate the risk factors for falls in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient population in Poland. This would be a major step towards the development of new fall prevention programs. MATERIAL AND METHODS There were 450 RA patients who met the criteria of the American College of Rheumatology who participated in this study. The average age of patient participants was 54.2 years; the average RA duration was 15.1 years. All patients filled out the study questionnaire regarding falls, medications, and diseases, and they filled out the Polish version of the Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ).
Language: en