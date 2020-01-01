|
Elbin RJ, Zuckerman SL, Sills AK, Crandall JR, Lessley DJ, Solomon GS. Neurosurgery 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.
(Copyright © 2020, Congress of Neurological Surgeons)
PMID
32294198
Abstract
BACKGROUND: On-field visible signs (VS) are used to help identify sport-related concussion (SRC) in the National Football League (NFL). However, the predictive utility of a VS checklist for SRC is unknown.
Keywords
American football; Concussion; Football; Mild traumatic brain injury; National Football League; Sensitivity; Sensitivity and specificity; Specificity; Sport-related concussion; Visible signs